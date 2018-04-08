These Celebrities Always Wear the Highest Heels

Many women these days are swapping their stilettos for flats — but there are some celebrities who really do prefer high heels.

While she’s made a name for herself in music, Lady Gaga also developed a reputation for her love of sky-high shoes. The pop star is rarely spotted without high heels on her feet, whether she’s posing on the red carpet, performing in concert or even going for a hike.

One particularly memorable Gaga look came at the 2017 Grammy Awards, when she sported towering Stuart Weitzman heels with a David Bowie-inspired ensemble.

Lady Gaga at the 2017 Grammy Awards. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Mariah Carey has similarly built up a reputation for her love of high heels — she infamously wears them on the treadmill — and she often opts for towering stilettos while out and about.

Mariah Carey wearing a Phillip Plein dress and Christian Louboutin platforms. CREDIT: REX Shutterstock

While Jennifer Lopez chooses sneakers while exercising, the singer loves sky-high shoes and even worked with designer Giuseppe Zanotti on a red carpet-worthy footwear collection. On the red carpet, Lopez most often gets a boost in platform sandals, and she sometimes opts for sultry thigh-high boots.

Jennifer Lopez in sky-high heels at the 'World of Dance' TV show premiere. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Actress Sofia Vergara is always game for a stiletto moment. The star’s “Modern Family” alter ego, Gloria, sports skyscraper heels — and offscreen, Vergara chooses the same, often sporting styles from Christian Louboutin to add a boost to her 5-foot-7 frame.

Sofia Vergara in Christian Louboutin heels at a Tiffany & Co event in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

