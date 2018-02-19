Idris Elba and Fiancée Sabrina Dhowre Put Their Love on Display in the Front Row at LFW

View Slideshow Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre in the front row at Burberry. Rex Shutterstock

As was to be expected, the front row at London Fashion Week (Feb. 16 to 20) has been teeming with famous faces, from young influencers to seasoned actors and more. The Burberry show on Saturday saw an influx of British celebs, including actor Idris Elba, who was accompanied by his new fiancée Sabrina Dhowre.

The award-winning actor, who popped the question to his girlfriend last week during a screening of his big screen directorial debut, “Yardie,” posed for shots in the front row with the 29-year-old, who was crowned Miss Vancouver in 2014.

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre in the front row. Rex Shutterstock

The happy couple looked ultrachic, with the 45-year-old father of two sporting an unbuttoned navy, green and red plaid double-breasted coat over a simple charcoal tee paired with light-wash jeans and dark gray suede boots.

Meanwhile, Dhowre wore T-strap Burberry sandals with skinny black trousers and a statement fire-engine-red patent leather trench coat.

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Rex Shutterstock

Model and activist Adwoa Aboah joined them in the front row at Burberry, turning heads in a daring look, courtesy of the heritage British label, that featured a bright orange sweatsuit under a checked blazer and a scarf thrown over one shoulder. She finished her look with slip-ons bearing the brand’s signature plaid print.

Adwoa Aboah wearing Burberry in the front row. Rex Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Alexa Chung was spotted in the front row at Simone Rocha’s fall ’18 show, making a style statement in a sweet ivory button-down dress with strappy silver ballet flats.

Alexa Chung in the front row at Simone Rocha. Rex Shutterstock

At the JW Anderson show, the Haim sisters — Este, Danielle and Alana — posed together in the front row in varying JW Anderson designs, complete with black footwear.

The Haim sisters in the front row. Rex Shutterstock

Click through to see more celebrities in the front row at the fall 2018 shows during London Fashion Week.

Want more?

The Marques’Almeida Fall 2018 Runway Had Every Major Footwear Trend You Can Think of