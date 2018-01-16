All the Celebrities Who Wore Christian Louboutin at the NAACP Image Awards

Last night, the 49th NAACP Image Awards, which honors outstanding achievements of people of color in film, television and beyond, took place with a slew of celebs hitting the red carpet in standout looks.
Tracee Ellis Ross, who took home the award for Outstanding Actress in a Television Series for her role in “Black-ish,” stepped out in a shimmering gold Narciso Rodriguez pre-fall ’18 dress, which she expertly paired with gold fishnet pointy-toed pumps courtesy of Christian Louboutin. The 45-year-old star — who was styled by Karla Welch — accessorized her ensemble with a red metallic Tyler Ellis clutch and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Meanwhile, Andra Day — who along with Common performed their song “Stand Up for Something” from the movie “Marshall” at last night’s ceremony — wore a statement-making multicolored Giorgio Armani dress and red satin ankle-tie sandals from Christian Louboutin spring ’18.
Men also opted for footwear from the iconic French designer, with “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman wearing black velvet dress shoes with a sharp blue suit.
Boseman’s “Black Panther” co-star Michael B. Jordan also chose Louboutin for the special occasion, where he brought his mother, Donna, as his date. The actor pulled an all-black look together with classic black patent leather lace-up shoes.
For more, check out the gallery of celebrities on the red carpet at the NAACP Image Awards.
