Margot Robbie & Saoirse Ronan Shine in Sandals at the Oscars Nominees Luncheon

View Slideshow Saoirse Ronan (L) and Margot Robbie pose on the red carpet at the Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in L.A. on Monday. Rex Shutterstock

With the Academy Awards right around the corner, stars of this year’s best films hit the red carpet for the Oscars Nominees Luncheon in L.A. on Monday. For the occasion, both Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan — who are going up against each other in the Best Actress category in March — opted for chic sandal styles. Scroll through to see their full designer ensembles and more.

Robbie, who is nominated for her role in “I, Tonya,” paired a black and white tiered minidress from Chanel’s pre-fall ’18 collection with slinky black sandals. The Aussie actress’ dress, which she paired with a black chain bag, was modeled on the runway by Kaia Gerber in Hamburg, Germany, back in December.

Margot Robbie on the red carpet. Rex Shutterstock

“Lady Bird” star Saoirse Ronan opted for a bold look, playing with color in an orange dress from Cushnie et Ochs’ spring ’18 collection and pink velvet platform sandals.

Saoirse Ronan wearing pink velvet sandals. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Mary J. Blige — who is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “Mudbound” — stayed true to form by rocking a monochromatic head-to-toe white ensemble, complete with slouchy, pointy-toed leather boots.

Mary J. Blige in all white. Rex Shutterstock

“Call My By Your Name” star Timothée Chalamet, who is nominated for Best Actor, suited up in a dark green blazer and trousers paired with black patent leather shoes.

Timothée Chalamet in a green suit. Rex Shutterstock

Click through to see more celebrities on the red carpet at the 2018 Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon.