Carrie Underwood’s Style Evolution Through the Years

Carrie Underwood first entered our lives in 2005 when she won singing competition show “American Idol.” Nearly 13 years later, she has gone from contestant to country star in lighting speed.

Red carpet after red carpet, the “Before He Cheats” singer continuously makes a statement, and her style choices have certainly evolved since her industry debut.

Soon after she won “American Idol,” Underwood performed on the “Today” show in June 2005 wearing cowboy boots. REX Shutterstock.

From cowboy boots and minidresses to designer heels and ballgowns, Underwood is often seen in Jimmy Choo, Giuseppe Zanotti and Rene Caovilla shoes.

And her biggest fashion stage? The CMA Awards.

In November, she hosted the event for the 10th straight time, and she’s been known to change outfits multiple times, wearing as many as 10 during some broadcasts.

Most recently, she made waves on the CMAs red carpet in a royal blue gown by Tony Ward, which hid a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti’s Betty platforms in silver. Later, she showed off more eye-catching ensembles onstage, including a hot-pink dress, a sparkling gold jumpsuit and an intricate embroidered gown.

Carrie Underwood at the 2017 CMA Awards. Rex Shutterstock

But off the carpet, it’s not always glitz and glamour. Underwood is also a passionate about fitness, so much so that she teamed up with Dick’s Sporting Goods to launch the Calia by Carrie Underwood fitness and lifestyle label in spring 2015.

Since the launch, Underwood’s label, which includes women’s apparel, swimwear, accessories and outwear, continues to be successful.

Carrie Underwood in a Calia ad campaign. Courtesy of brand

“In my life wardrobe, I live in Calia — I really do,” Underwood told Footwear News last September. “I’m not one of those celebrities who makes something and you never see them wearing it. I feel like there need to be more things in this world where women can lift each other up and support each other. So it was important to us not only to make a great product but to also put good out into the world.”

And despite facing a gruesome injury from a fall last November, which resulted in 40 to 50 stitches on her face, Underwood will be going back into the studio next week.

“I am determined to make 2018 amazing, and I want to share things with you along the way,” Underwood wrote in a letter to fans. “And when I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different.”

