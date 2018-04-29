Cardi B Shows Off Denim on Denim ‘Billie Jean’ Look & Princess Diana Tee at Broccoli Fest

Cardi B is no stranger to a denim ensemble. Just weeks ago, the pregnant rap star hit the streets in an off-the-shoulder top paired with matching Alexander Wang booties in the beloved fabric and now, she’s done it again.

Taking the stage at Washington, D.C.’s Broccoli City Festival Saturday night for her last performance until after her pregnancy, the 25-year-old showed off thigh-high ruched denim boots and a coordinating oversize jacket worn with a Princess Diana tribute T-shirt courtesy of Virgil Abloh’s spring ’18 collection for Off-White.

BILLIE JEAN A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Apr 28, 2018 at 8:30pm PDT

The Bronx-born “Invasion of Privacy” hitmaker took to Instagram to share her look for her final pre-baby show, captioning the shot Michael Jackson’s classic 1983 song, “Billie Jean.”

Cardi, whose stylist is Kollin Carter, also accessorized with chunky gold jewelry, long pink nails, and blue streaks in her hair.

The expectant songstress, who just performed two weeks in a row at Coachella, announced three days ago via Instagram that her Broccoli Fest performance would be her last before giving birth while joking that she can “barely breathe now.”

According to Pitchfork, Cardi will hit the road again come September to support Bruno Mars on his 24K Magic tour.

