Is Cardi B Starring in Amazon’s 2018 Super Bowl Commercial?

Cardi B. Rex Shutterstock

It’s likely that you’ll see more Cardi B on your television screens this weekend.

The hitmaker took to Instagram to give sneak preview of what looks like a Super Bowl commercial she’ll be starring in for Amazon on Sunday. The clip she shared shows Cardi opening up an Amazon package while laughing, only to take out a mysterious headset.

“I got it though, I got it,” she says putting it on. “Let’s get it started!”

“Washpoppin this weekend @Amazon??” the “Bodak Yellow” rapper captioned the video in which she’s sporting a white coat with red painted print. Hoop earrings, long bedazzled nails and a big diamond ring courtesy of fiancé Offset completed her look.

This comes on the heels of the 25-year-old Bronx-born star appearing in Steve Madden’s latest ad campaign, where she wears pointy white lace-up booties, white platforms and striking leather thigh-highs.

Cardi B for Steve Madden.

Known for her infectious laugh, outrageous style and even more outrageous sense of humor, Cardi’s commercial for Amazon this Super Bowl Sunday will be a must watch.

