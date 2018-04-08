Why Cardi B and Offset Are Going to Be the Most Stylish Parents

Cardi B and Offset in the front row at the Fenty Puma by Rihanna show last fall.

Cardi B and Migos’ Offset made waves with their engagement last fall and now, the world can’t stop talking about the fact that one of hip-hop’s buzziest couple’s are expecting their first child together.

After the release of her debut album “Invasion of Privacy” on Friday, the hitmaker took the ‘SNL’ stage for the first time and surprised everyone watching by showing off her baby bump in a custom curve-hugging white Christian Siriano gown.

Since Offset — a member of chart-topping rap group Migos — proposed on stage in October, the dynamic duo has made a number of stylish appearances together, from the front row at New York Fashion Week to star-studded dinner parties.

Keep reading to see how Cardi and Offset are bound to be among the best dressed parents in the music industry.

Earlier this year, the rap stars hit the Prabal Gurung show during NYFW, where they posed in designer duds from head-to-toe.

Related News These Celebrities Always Wear the Highest Heels Paris Jackson Celebrates 20th Birthday in Barely-There Minidress and Go-Go Boots

Cardi B and Offset at the Prabal Gurung show at NYFW. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

While the Bronx native donned a champagne-colored coatdress from Prabal Gurung’s spring ’18 collection and sheer pointed sock booties, Offset wore a black turtleneck with an olive and black multicolored coat over top, coordinating trousers and sleek black suede Chelsea boots.

The “Bad and Boujee” artist completed his cool look with round tinted shades, layers of necklaces featuring crosses, several sparkling rings and stud earrings and a gold watch.

Prior to Fashion Week, Cardi and the Atlanta-born father-of-three showed their love of Balencaiga with Cardi in pointy patent leather logo booties from the brand and Offset rocking the buzzed-about Triple S. Both completed their looks with bold outwear and plenty of jewelry.

Cardi and Offset attend Maxim's Super Bowl party. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, at Offset’s birthday in December, the 25-year-old wore a pair of shiny golden Christian Louboutin sandals, bringing to mind her famous “Bodak Yellow” lyrics, in which she refers to Louboutin’s as “bloody shoes” and “red bottoms.”

The “Bartier Cardi” rapper, styled by Kollin Carter, paired the luxe shoes with an equally lavish-looking asymmetrical dress by Nicolas Jebran. Only Offset’s head-turning diamond YSL shirt from the label’s women’s collection, worn with leather pants and boots, rivaled Cardi’s look.

Captured in a more low-key situation standing outside a black car in November, the couple rocked upscale street style with Cardi in black leather thigh high boots and a Burberry top and the Migos member sporting black Balenciaga sock sneakers.

GIVEEMM A NIGHTMAREEE @offsetyrn A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Nov 8, 2017 at 9:45pm PST

Prior to their engagement, the performers hit New York Fashion Week in September to take in Rihanna’s Fenty Puma spring ’18 collection. Both looked cool-as-can-be in statement shades, fierce puffer coats coming in bright hues and bold boots for the occasion.

While Offset wore a red Balenciaga coat and coordinating knee-high boots, the “Be Careful” artist repped Rihanna’s Puma line and white ankle booties with a sock-like silhouette.

Cardi B and Offset in the front row at the Fenty Puma by Rihanna show last fall. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Want more?

Look at Cardi B’s Fiercest Heels to Celebrate Her ‘Invasion of Privacy’ Album