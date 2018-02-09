Cardi B Holds Court Covered in Safety Pins and Glossy White Boots at Jeremy Scott’s NYFW Show

View Slideshow Cardi B Rex Shutterstock

Rap music’s latest queen B held court today on the front row at Jeremy Scott’s fall 2018 show at New York Fashion Week.

Wrapped in a long furry black coat, emblazoned with printed statement headlines and safety pins, Cardi B completed the look with white glossy boots that had black racing stripes. The entertainer accessorized with cat-eye sunglasses and safety pins dangling from her necklace. She posed for photos with one of the Moschino creative director’s favorite models, Jasmine Sanders, as well as R&B songbird Serayah, Coco Rocha, Mia Moretti and DJ Steve Aoki.

Cardi B at Jeremy Scott’s fall 2018 NYFW show. Rex Shutterstock

Cardi B was dripping in custom Moschino in her latest music video with Bruno Mars, “Finese” — a throwback to ’90s sounds that had the fashion to match: bold colors and wild patterns.

Seated alongside the rapper was Asics ambassador Aoki, who wore the label’s Gel kicks; Rocha rocked white ankle booties; and Serayah had on blush booties that matched her pink fishnet dress.

But the star power on the front row did little to distract from an adorable youngster — clad in a white Moschino jacket, pink tights, sparkling skirt and sneakers embellished with pom poms — who got plenty of attention from the crowd.

A mini model steals the attention on the front row. Rex Shutterstock

Scott’s runway presentation included thigh-high, faux-fur Moon Boots and lace-up platforms. As usual, the designer had boldface names stomping down the runway in his colorful wares. Among them, Gigi Hadid, Jourdan Dunn, Jasmine Tookes, Stella Maxwell and Romee Strijd hit the catwalk.

L-R: Kehlani, Jasmine Sanders, Cardi B and Serayah McNeill at Jeremy Scott’s NYFW fall 2018 show. Rex Shutterstock



