Cardi B Will Design a Line for FashionNova

Cardi B fans looking to replicate the rapper’s unique style are in luck: Cardi is collaborating on a line with FashionNova for fall.

“With FashionNova, they gave me the opportunity to design what I like and what I want to put out, and I’m gonna put out a line with them, a little something-something,” Cardi revealed in an interview with Beats 1. “It’s gonna be crazy because it’s what I like.”

Cardi has sported items from FashionNova, an Instagram favorite also worn by influencers like Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, for a while. She most recently wore jean shorts from the brand at the Wednesday night listening party for her new album, “Invasion of Privacy,” pairing the shorts with Saint Laurent boots and an Altuzarra coat for a high-low look.

While Cardi can often be spotted in luxe goods, she understands that not everyone can afford the high prices associated with designer labels.

“I know that a lot of people cannot afford expensive s***,” Cardi said. “Nobody got no $500 or $400 for a damn shirt and sweatsuit.”

Items on FashionNova max out at $100, with most items priced under $50 — making it an accessible choice for fans of the rapper.

“Everything is going to be affordable and I want people to look good. I want people to look high-end with a good, budget price. And [working with FashionNova] is the perfect opportunity, and I’m excited for that,” Cardi said.

