Cardi B Talks Pregnancy, Baby Name in Head-to-Toe Red on ‘Ellen DeGeneres’

After setting the stage on fire in a TLC-inspired look at Coachella in Indio, Calif., last weekend, Cardi B took that same red hot energy to her appearance this morning on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

The “Invasion of Privacy” rapper rocked a head-to-toe cherry red ensemble featuring crystal slingback pumps from Tom Ford (Beyoncé sported the same style in black just last month) and a satin Givenchy jacket. She chatted with the host about the many recent events in her life, including twerking at Coachella, her pregnancy and more.

“I was just trying to show the world how I got pregnant in the first place,” said Cardi B (née Belcalis Almanzar) of her risqué Coachella set last weekend.

DeGeneres also touched on her recent “Saturday Night Live” debut in which the “Be Careful” rapper officially revealed her pregnancy to the world after months of speculation from fans and the media. The talk show host complimented her performance but also made sure to jokingly ask if she had started a “rap beef” by naming herself “Cardi E.”

The duo, of course, chatted about Cardi B’s much buzzed pregnancy, including her current cravings and what she plans to name the baby.

“It depends. I like everything lemon-ish,” said the rapper on her appetite as of late. Regarding the baby’s name, she uncovered that it’s already been chosen by fiancé Offset.

“My dude named the baby. I really like the name. Imma let him say the name since he named the baby,” Cardi B explained. “It’s, like, almost tricky but when it comes out, it’s like, ‘Ahh'”

In true DeGeneres form, the host also presented her with a gift for the baby. “I hope it’s a her,” said Ellen as she handed the two-time Grammy-nominated artist a miniature outfit (complete with printed baby shoes) to match her “Invasion of Privacy” album cover.

Judging by her response, it’s safe to say she approves.

“That is so ba-uuute,” she exclaimed.

See the adorable outfit in the clip below:

To see more of Cardi B’s best looks, click through the gallery.

