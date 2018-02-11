Cardi B Makes Us Green With Envy in the Front Row at Christian Siriano During NYFW

Cardi B is here and she’s taking over NYFW.
After holding court in the front row at Jeremy Scott’s show earlier this week, the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker stepped out to view Christian Siriano’s fall 2018 show on Saturday.
Sitting alongside Hollywood veterans like Meg Ryan, Molly Shannon and Whoopi Goldberg, the Bronx-born rapper showed off a bright green suit from Siriano’s spring ’18 collection paired with chunky black patent leather sandals featuring multiple toe straps.
Styled by Kollin Carter, a fur shawl by Duckie Confetti and white-rimmed statement frames pulled Cardi’s head-turning look together for her appearance.
Meanwhile, “When Harry Met Sally” actress Ryan looked classic and elegant in a crisp white suit paired over a white satin top in the front row.
To Ryan’s right, Whoopi Goldberg completed her casual look with hot pink sneakers bearing a thick fur band while Shannon wore classic black Mary Jane heels.
Also on hand, “Orange is the New Black” star Laverne Cox sported an orange two-piece set with strappy metallic sandals for the occasion. A choker and a royal blue mini box bag topped off her look.
Next up, Cardi B is headed to the Alexander Wang fall ’18 show.
