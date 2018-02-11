Cardi B Makes Us Green With Envy in the Front Row at Christian Siriano During NYFW

Cardi B at Christian Siriano fall
Cardi B at Christian Siriano's fall 2018 NYFW show.
Cardi B is here and she’s taking over NYFW.

After holding court in the front row at Jeremy Scott’s show earlier this week, the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker stepped out to view Christian Siriano’s fall 2018 show on Saturday.

Sitting alongside Hollywood veterans like Meg Ryan, Molly Shannon and Whoopi Goldberg, the Bronx-born rapper showed off a bright green suit from Siriano’s spring ’18 collection paired with chunky black patent leather sandals featuring multiple toe straps.

cardi b, christian siriano fall 2018, new york fashion week, front row Cardi B sitting front row. Rex Shutterstock

Styled by Kollin Carter, a fur shawl by Duckie Confetti and white-rimmed statement frames pulled Cardi’s head-turning look together for her appearance.

Meanwhile, “When Harry Met Sally” actress Ryan looked classic and elegant in a crisp white suit paired over a white satin top in the front row.

meg ryan, christian siriano fall 2018 front row, new york fashion week Meg Ryan wearing white. Rex Shutterstock

To Ryan’s right, Whoopi Goldberg completed her casual look with hot pink sneakers bearing a thick fur band while Shannon wore classic black Mary Jane heels.

christian siriano fron row, fall 2018, new york fashion week The front row at Christian Siriano. Rex Shutterstock

Also on hand, “Orange is the New Black” star Laverne Cox sported an orange two-piece set with strappy metallic sandals for the occasion. A choker and a royal blue mini box bag topped off her look.

Laverne Cox, front row, christian siriano, new york fashion week, fall 2018 Laverne Cox in the front row. Rex Shutterstock

Next up, Cardi B is headed to the Alexander Wang fall ’18 show.

