Cardi B Wears Killer Velvet Swarovski Thigh-High Boots in New ‘Be Careful’ Music Video

Cardi B in her new music video 'Be Careful.'

Cardi B goes from a wife to a widow in a matter of minutes in her brand-new hotly anticipated “Be Careful” music video.

The video, which dropped Monday morning following her win for best female rap artist at the Billboard Music Awards last night, shows the rap star preparing to get married in a church in the middle of the desert.

Things take a dark turn after the ceremony when Cardi returns to the same church for her husband’s funeral and raps “you make me sick” before slamming the coffin shut.

For the bold scene, the Bronx-born hitmaker changes from a princesslike Christian Siriano wedding gown draped with necklaces to a dramatic all-black look including a vintage Moschino dress paired with an Ashi Studio blazer, a YSL runway hat featuring a veil by stylist Kollin Carter and killer velvet Swarovski frosted thigh-high boots by Poise Design.

The black pointy-toed style, boasting a thick strap of sparkly crystals across the top, is highlighted at the beginning of the second half of the video when she exits a black convertible.

Poise Design boots. CREDIT: YouTube

“Be Careful” is one of four singles from Cardi B’s debut album “Invasion of Privacy,” which dropped on April 6.

Check out the full video below.

