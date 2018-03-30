Cardi B Sizzles in a Hot Pink Minidress and Matching Miu Miu Pumps on New ‘Be Careful’ Single Cover

Cardi B has made her love of Christian Louboutin footwear known. But the stylish rapper opted for Miu Miu heels instead of “red bottoms” while posing on the cover for her new single, “Be Careful.”

On the cover, Cardi looks like a Barbie doll in head-to-toe pink. She sports a custom leather, hot pink belted Zana Bayne minidress with a furry shawl draped over her shoulders. Cardi completes her monochromatic ensemble with matching fishnet stockings and bright, bejeweled Miu Miu pumps.

While the 25-year-old made a stylish statement in the cover image, this isn’t the first time she’s chosen these embellished Miu Miu heels.

Earlier this month, Cardi attended the iHeartRadio Music Awards in the same shoes. She then styled the statement footwear with a maroon-colored Christian Siriano dress, adding a neon pop to her look with the shoes.

Cardi B, clad in Miu Miu pumps, accepts an award at the iHeart Radio Music Awards March 11. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Cardi has become well-known for her willingness to experiment with fashion — especially shoes. Designers were clamoring to have the star, who can be spotted in a range of footwear, from thigh-high boots to strappy sandals, at their shows during New York Fashion Week for fall ’18.

The new tune, which dropped today, is currently seated at No. 10 on the iTunes top charts. It is available for streaming on major platforms — including Spotify, AppleMusic and Tidal — and the official audio can be found on Cardi’s YouTube channel.

