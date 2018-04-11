Cardi B Stomps Out in the Wildest Balenciaga Boots on ‘TRL’

Cardi B leaving the "TRL" studios in New York City on April 10.

Cardi B’s debut album features plenty of standout songs, but she just proved one lyric in particular to be true yesterday.

“I like those Balenciagas, the ones that look like socks,” she raps on the popular song “I Like it.” And while she also mentions liking dollars and diamonds on the hit, the 25-year-old Bronx native put her love of the brand’s boots on display when she stopped by MTV’S “Total Request Live.”

Stepping out for the appearance in Times Square, the pregnant star showed off a pair of bold over-the-knee animal-print boots teamed with a printed Versace top and skirt tied together with a vintage Chanel belt and necklace.

Cardi B wearing a Versace top and skirt with Balenciaga boots. CREDIT: Splash

The wild-looking style, featuring a sharp pointy toe and a socklike silhouette, is an apt statement for the musician, whose outspoken personality and unfiltered rap style has gained her legions of fans and more than 21 million followers on Instagram.

Meanwhile, the “Be Careful” hitmaker appeared on the revived MTV show along with her sister Hennessy Carolina, who wore an eye-catching green and yellow printed two-piece ensemble and chic white Saint Laurent three-strap sandals.

Cardi B wearing Balenciaga boots. CREDIT: Splash

During the interview, co-hosted by Carolina and Sway Calloway, Cardi touched what it was like to meet Queen Bey, how completing her album made her feel empowered, fiancé Offset’s viral proposal and more.

