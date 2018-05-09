Cardi B Hides Baby Bump in a Crazy Floral Moschino Coat With Coral Power Pumps

One night after rocking the 2018 Met Gala with her debut alongside designer Jeremy Scott, Cardi B stepped out in another statement-making look by the Moschino creative director.

Spotted out and about in the Big Apple yesterday, the rap star hid her growing baby bump under a colorful head-turning floral-embellished coat courtesy of Scott’s spring ’18 collection for the Italian fashion house. The vibrant multicolored outwear creation was topped off with a floral headpiece when it debuted on the runway at Milan Fashion Week last September.

The 25-year-old Bronx-born “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker paired the spring-ready jacket with coordinating pointy coral-hued stiletto heels and pulled things together with bright pink eyeshadow and a retro-inspired hairstyle.

Cardi B out in NYC last night A post shared by Cardi B Source (@sheiscardi) on May 9, 2018 at 11:10am PDT

Since making waves in Moschino Monday night at the gala, themed “Heavenly Bodies,” Cardi can’t seem to stop wearing the bold luxury brand. The “Invasion of Privacy” rapper also took to Instagram this morning to show off a shirt dress from the label featuring women printed throughout. Cardi donned pumps similar to what she wore the night before.

Moreover, when the “Motorsport” rapper shared her Met Gala look on Instagram, she captioned the shot “@itsjeremyscott made my dreams come true. The perfect designer for me. Not only in style but personality.”

Related News Kendall Jenner Gets Roasted on Twitter After Pushing Security Guard at Met Gala Treat Yourself Like a Royal in This Elegant Slipper Designed Exclusively for Meghan Markle

For more of Cardi’s statement style, check out the gallery.

Want more?

Rihanna, Cardi B and Kendall Jenner Keep the Drama Going at the Met Gala After-Party

Cardi B Shows Off Denim on Denim ‘Billie Jean’ Look & Princess Diana Tee at Broccoli Fest