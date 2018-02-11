Cardi B Holds Court in a Trench Coat With a Sensual Twist and Pointy Boots at Alexander Wang’s NYFW Show

View Slideshow Cardi B at Alexander Wang's fall 2018 show. Rex Shutterstock

Despite the persistent downpour and chilly weather during Saturday night’s New York Fashion Week spectacles, Cardi B proved she’s still the hottest in the street, beating the rain with the expert pairing of a trench coat and boots at Alexander Wang’s fall 2018 runway show in the old Condé Nast headquarters.

The “Bodak Yellow” rap star, whose seat in the front-row-only show was flanked by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and award-winning Hollywood auteur Baz Luhrmann, served up a sartorially weatherproof look in a tan and black topper over a skintight body suit. Another major eye-catcher? The over-the-knee leather boots that rounded out her ensemble, only to be topped by its matching headdress.

Cardi B at Alexander Wang’s fall 2018 show. Rex Shutterstock

L-R: Anna Wintour, Cardi B and Baz Luhrmann at Alexander Wang’s last show at NYFW. Rex Shutterstock

Familiar faces included twin DJs Simi and Haze as well as model Bella Hadid, who sported a shoulder-baring asymmetrical twist on the little black dress with sheer tights and clear heels.

Bella Hadid at Alexander Wang’s fall 2018 show. Rex Shutterstock

Hadid’s younger brother, Anwar, was spotted with fellow model and girlfriend Nicola Peltz, whose form-fitting black minidress and pointed pumps also commanded attention as the couple took their seats next to each other.

Anwar Hadid and Nicola Peltz at Alexander Wang’s fall 2018 show. Rex Shutterstock

The venue was a departure from Wang’s heavily star-studded shows of past seasons. The designer also recently announced that he will no longer be presenting during the official NYFW lineup and instead show his collections in June and December.

See more of the front row appearances at Alexander Wang’s fall 2018 show.

Want more?

Cardi B Makes Us Green With Envy in the Front Row at Christian Siriano During NYFW

Everything You Need to Know About the Fall 2018 Shows at New York Fashion Week