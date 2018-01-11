Camila Cabello Swaps Out Sneakers for These High-Heel Booties

Camila Cabello performs on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." Rex Shutterstock

It’s a busy week for ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Camila Cabello. Two days before the drop of her first solo album ‘Camila,’ the singer performed her new single “Never Be The Same” last night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. But the Skechers ambassador opted out of sneakers to complete her studded ensemble — instead, she went for black satin Giuseppe Zanotti lace-up booties.

Cabello wears Giuseppe Zanotti boots for her performance on Jimmy Fallon. Rex Shutterstock

The former Fifth Harmony member — who officially went solo in late 2016 — was recently profiled in The New York Times, where she publicly opened up about her split from the girl group: “I was just curious and I wanted to learn and I saw all these people around me making music, writing songs and being so free. I just wanted to do that and it did not work.”

Camila Cabello in Giuseppe Zanotti. Rex Shutterstock

“It became clear that it was not possible to do solo stuff and be in the group at the same time. If anyone wants to explore their individuality, it’s not right for people to tell you no,” she added.

Thus far, Cabello’s solo run has been positive. She has already matched records set by pop stars Katy Perry and Taylor Swift with her hit song “Havana,” which was the longest running female No.1 single since Adele‘s “Someone Like You.” The track remained number 1 on US pop charts for seven weeks straight. As for if and how long she can claim the number one spot after her full album comes out tomorrow is still to be determined.

