Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and Other Celebs at Burberry’s London Fashion Week Show

View Slideshow Kate Moss (L) and Naomi Campbell at Burberry's fall '18 show at London Fashion Week. Rex Shutterstock

The stars aligned for Burberry’s fall ’18 runway show today, with celebrities coming out in full force to see the brand’s latest collection.

Longtime pals Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell reunited for the show, posing for photos side by side in ensembles reflective of their personalities. Moss looked chic in an all-black look, sporting a dark coat with boots, while Campbell opted for a multicolored dress with a blue jacket, also completing her look with pointy-toe black boots.

Although both Moss and Campbell opted for boots to complete their wintry look, many other guests chose pointy-toe pumps instead.

“Downton Abbey” star Michelle Dockery was one celebrity to choose pumps, opting for classic black heels. Dockery wore a pale blue and black plaid suit, completing her look with a brightly colored striped turtleneck.

Michelle Dockery at Burberry’s fall ’18 show at London Fashion Week. Rex Shutterstock

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton attended the show in an ankle-skimming black and green patterned dress, which she paired with simple, black pointy-toe pumps.

Clinton was seated alongside actress Sienna Miller, who attended the show in a checkered shirt and pants, completing her colorful ensemble with silver pumps accented with a white bow.

Chelsea Clinton (L) and Sienna Miller at Burberry’s fall ’18 show at London Fashion Week. Rex Shutterstock

