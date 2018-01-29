Bruno Mars Wears Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Prestos During Grammys Performance

View Slideshow Bruno Mars in Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Prestos at the 2018 Grammys. Rex Shutterstock

Bruno Mars has jumped onto Virgil Abloh’s Off-White train. The pop star performed at the 2018 Grammy Awards alongside Cardi B, sporting a pair of the coveted Off-White x Nike Air Prestos.

Mars sang his hit song “Finesse” at the awards show and opted to stick to the same ’90’s theme as the official music video. Wearing colorful oversized jerseys and throwback track pants, the artist — who has thus far won four Grammys this year — completely channeled an old school vibe.

Bruno Mars in the Virgil Abloh x Nike Presto sneakers. Rex Shutterstock

The collaborative Air Presto sneakers are a part of Abloh’s “The Ten” collection with the brand, which has been notoriously exclusive. At the 31st FNAAs in November, the Air Jordan 1 from the assortment was named as Shoe of the Year.

Breakout rapper Cardi B took part in the high-energy entertainment with Bruno Mars that evening. In line with the throwback theme, she wore a retro color blocked ensemble that featured cut-off denim shorts and a matching bralette. Through to her accessories — a denim bucket hat and gold chain — the two-time Grammy nominated artist was in character.

Cardi B wears Dr. Martens boots at the 2018 Grammy Awards. Rex Shutterstock

Cardi B’s chunky boots, the “it” style of the season, completed her old school look. She selected a black pair by Dr. Martens which she wore with rolled down white socks.

Earlier in the night, the “Bartier Cardi” rapper took to the red carpet in much different attire. Her Ashi Studio gown created a swan-like aura around her, while lace pumps by Christian Louboutin completed the elevated moment.

