Cardi B and Bruno Mars Dance in Old-School Reeboks For Retro New Music Video

Cardi B and Bruno Mars in "Finesse Remix" music video. Courtesy of YouTube

Bruno Mars is taking it all the way back to the early-nineties in his latest music video. The singer took inspiration from the ’90s sketch comedy series “In Living Color” for the visuals for “Finesse,” a track off his “24K Magic” album. And to take the song and video to the next level, Mars added some extra magic by remixing it with help from Cardi B.

The two are seen dressed full out in ’90s garb — baggy clothing, light-washed denim, fluorescent hues, backwards hats, gold chains, big hoops and all.

Bruno Mars and Cardi B in the “Finesse Remix” music video. Courtesy of YouTube

The music video costumes stuck so much to the retro theme that the sneakers even took a trip down memory lane.

Mars danced in Reebok Court Victory Pumps, which was worn specifically by tennis pro Michael Chang in the early 1990’s. His dancers were also spotted in old-school kicks from Nike.

Cardi B dressed the part, also donning black and gold Reebok classics. Let’s just say she is giving Jennifer Lopez a run for her money as the ultimate Fly Girl.

Watch the nostalgic music video below.

Want more?

Cardi B’s 20 Best Looks of 2017

Emily Ratajkowski’s Stylist Chloé Bartoli Tells Us How to Wear a ’90s Platform Boot

Bruno Mars Is So Smooth As He Dances in These Old-School Nikes for New Music Video