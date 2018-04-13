Britney Spears Outshines All at the GLAAD Media Awards in the Tiniest, Sparkliest Dress

Britney Spears turned heads in a racy ensemble at the GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. yesterday.

The “Toxic” singer sported a barely there Giannina Azar minidress with cutout detailing and silver fringe. She completed her ensemble with sparkly Christian Louboutin pumps.

Britney Spears on the GLAAD Awards red carpet. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

At the GLAAD Media Awards, Spears was presented with the Vanguard Award by singer Ricky Martin. She spoke of the importance of acceptance and of events like GLAAD.

“I feel like our society has always put such an emphasis on what’s normal, and to be different is unusual or seen as strange,” she said “But to be accepted unconditionally and to be able to express yourself as an individual through art is such a blessing. Events like this show the world that we are not alone.”

Other stars took to the red carpet in support of the event, including Halle Berry and Chloe Grace Moretz.

Berry sported an olive green minidress with an asymmetrical hemline, which she paired with matching sandals in a satiny finish.

Halle Berry CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Like Spears, Moretz opted for a sparkly look, choosing a The Vampire’s Wife dress with a sky-blue bodice and hot-pink trim. For footwear, Moretz selected glittery Tamara Mellon sandals.

Chloe Grace Moretz CREDIT: Rex shutterstock

