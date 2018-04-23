First Lady of France Brigitte Macron Arrives in USA in Sky-High Heels

The first lady of France was pretty in pink when she made her arrival in the U.S. today.

Brigitte Macron accompanied her husband, French President Emmanuel Macron, for an official state visit celebrating 250 years of U.S.-French relations.

Brigitte Macron CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The 65-year-old stepped out in a pink coat over a white top and black skinny trousers. She accessorized with a Louis Vuitton handbag and pumps that resembled one of the fashion house’s designs. Brigitte’s timeless pumps featured a black upper and a straight 4-inch stiletto heel.

The former teacher has embraced Vuitton’s footwear for many public engagements, including last year when France hosted the Trumps at an Eiffel Tower dinner.

Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, France’s president looked dapper alongside his wife in a dark suit with matching lace-up dress shoes.

President Donald Trump and wife Melania will welcome the couple at the White House with a tree-planting ceremony on the South Lawn. They will then be feted with a dinner celebration.

