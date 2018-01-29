Blue Ivy Shows Us Who’s Boss at the Grammys in Her White Suit & Sparkly Mary Janes

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy. Instagram/Beyoncé

Blue Ivy Carter sat front and center at the 60th annual Grammy Awards last night. Arguably perched in the best seat in the house, in between her superstar parents Jay-Z and Beyoncé, the 6-year-old was styled to perfection.

The couple’s oldest child wore an ultrachic white ruffled coat paired with matching trousers and sparkling silver Mary Janes. Blue was also spotted holding on to her mom’s custom Judith Leiber Black Panther-themed clutch bag throughout the show.

Meanwhile, Mr. and Mrs. Carter wore head-to-toe noir for the awards, where the “4:44” rapper was nominated in eight categories. While Jay-Z looked dapper in an all-black suit, the “Formation” singer was the epitome of glamour in a high-neck velvet gown featuring cut-out shoulders with dark shades, a large brim hat and purple lipstick. Jimmy Choo platform pumps and custom Lorraine Schwartz jewelry completed the award-winning artist’s look for the night.

Blue Ivy also showed the world who the real boss is in the Carter family — she was spotted shushing her mom and dad in the front row as they applauded Camila Cabello‘s speech. Social media was quick to catch the interaction, with one Twitter user commenting, “Blue Ivy controlling the crowd and the world.” “Blue Ivy is the only person in the whole world who can tell Beyoncé to calm down,” another wrote.

Blue Ivy controlling the crowd and the world. #Grammys pic.twitter.com/oWLnRFlvcT — Carly Heading (@carlyylalaa) January 29, 2018

Blue Ivy is the only person in the whole world who can tell Beyoncé to calm down #Grammys pic.twitter.com/khs4NI2HlP — gustavo (@gustavonever) January 29, 2018

