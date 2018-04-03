Blake Lively Turns Heads in a Sensual Chanel Dress With Strappy Sandals at ‘A Quiet Place’ Premiere

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are many things, including great pals to their celebrity friends. To that end, the duo hit the New York premiere of “A Quiet Place” Monday night in support of another beloved Hollywood couple, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski.

Dressed to impress for the post-Easter occasion, Lively showed off a plunging tweed and leather Chanel dress and strappy multicolored heeled sandals courtesy of Balenciaga.

Further accessorizing, the 30-year-old actress added some bling to her look with Ofira earrings and bangles, rings by Lorraine Schwartz and a bevy of Olivia Diamonds bracelets.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds pose on the red carpet. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Reynolds looked dapper in a navy suit worn with a polka dot tie, onyx framed glasses and brown lace-up shoes.

As for the stars of the film — Blunt shined in a head-turning Oscar de la Renta dress featuring a red velvet bodice and a frilly pink skirt with coordinating Gianvito Rossi sandals, while Krasinski wore a gray Ermenegildo Zegna suit and black Christian Louboutin shoes.

The former star of “The Office,” who directed the horror film, also wore a polka dot tie like Ryan. Blunt opted for jewels by Lorraine Shwartz and polished things off with a pink Tyler Ellis clutch.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

