Blake Lively, Naomi Watts & More Hit the Tod’s x Barneys New York Capsule Collection Launch Party

When Blake Lively stepped out for the launch of Tod’s capsule collection with Barneys New York on Thursday, the velour sweatsuit-clad starlet shared why she considers the Italian brand’s leather loafers to be a Big Apple style staple.
“When I first moved to New York and I started ‘Gossip Girl’ and I saw these Tod’s loafers, I thought ‘ooh, those are so cool, because I would feel so grown up and sophisticated and I would look like such a New Yorker,’” Lively told WWD.
She further explained: “Because in Los Angeles, everyone was just wearing rolled down Uggs with mini skirts and Abercrombie sweatshirts. But if I had Tod’s loafers I would officially be a super-chic New Yorker. So I got a pair of Tod’s loafers and I felt very cool – and I still have them.”
Wearing $1,225 smooth black leather lace-up ankle boots featuring an over 4-inch heel from the brand, the mom-of-two posed with Barneys New York CEO Daniella Vitale and model pal Martha Hunt, who dressed in a mango-colored ensemble complete with white sandals.
Taking to Instagram yesterday, Lively posted a shot of her look from the event along with the caption, “Thank you early 2000s for coming back in a much less velour way. I appreciate being able to breathe on a night out. Life’s simple pleasures… 😜😊”
Meanwhile, Naomi Watts was also on hand for the occasion looking chic in a green sweater with a trench coat over top featuring leather lapels and plaid flared trousers. The 49-year-old Australian actress pulled things together with a studded leather bag and round-toed brown booties.
