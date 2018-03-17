Blake Lively, Naomi Watts & More Hit the Tod’s x Barneys New York Capsule Collection Launch Party

Blake Lively chatting with Barneys New York CEO Daniella Vitale. Rex Shutterstock

When Blake Lively stepped out for the launch of Tod’s capsule collection with Barneys New York on Thursday, the velour sweatsuit-clad starlet shared why she considers the Italian brand’s leather loafers to be a Big Apple style staple.

“When I first moved to New York and I started ‘Gossip Girl’ and I saw these Tod’s loafers, I thought ‘ooh, those are so cool, because I would feel so grown up and sophisticated and I would look like such a New Yorker,’” Lively told WWD.

She further explained: “Because in Los Angeles, everyone was just wearing rolled down Uggs with mini skirts and Abercrombie sweatshirts. But if I had Tod’s loafers I would officially be a super-chic New Yorker. So I got a pair of Tod’s loafers and I felt very cool – and I still have them.”

Blake Lively, Daniella Vitale and Martha Hunt. Rex Shutterstock

Wearing $1,225 smooth black leather lace-up ankle boots featuring an over 4-inch heel from the brand, the mom-of-two posed with Barneys New York CEO Daniella Vitale and model pal Martha Hunt, who dressed in a mango-colored ensemble complete with white sandals.

Taking to Instagram yesterday, Lively posted a shot of her look from the event along with the caption, “Thank you early 2000s for coming back in a much less velour way. I appreciate being able to breathe on a night out. Life’s simple pleasures… 😜😊”

Meanwhile, Naomi Watts was also on hand for the occasion looking chic in a green sweater with a trench coat over top featuring leather lapels and plaid flared trousers. The 49-year-old Australian actress pulled things together with a studded leather bag and round-toed brown booties.

Naomi Watts at the Tod’s x Barneys New York collection launch event. Rex Shutterstock

