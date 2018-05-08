Blake Lively Looks Like a ‘Gossip Girl’ at Met Gala After-Party in Fierce Tartan Boots You Must See

Blake Lively’s showstopping Guinevere-inspired Met Gala gown featured such a massive train that she had to travel to the event in a party bus. So it’s no surprise that when the after-party rolled around last night, she was ready to ditch the voluminous Versace piece and slip into something a little more comfortable and dance-ready.

The 30-year-old star swept into New York’s Up&Down club — where Hollywood and fashion’s elite mingled following the annual museum benefit — dressed in a preppy head-to-toe tartan outfit. Channeling her “Gossip Girl” character, Serena van der Woodsen, Lively wore a long plaid blazer layered over a white button-down shirt and a plaid beaded fringe miniskirt with over-the-knee boots to match. Perched on a stiletto heel, the pointy-toe boots were bedecked with tiers of glittery fringe that added a fun and flirty touch of movement to Lively’s look. She let her hair down — literally — swapping her glamorous red-carpet updo (which was adorned with a custom-made champagne diamond halo) for loose curls. Her accessories included several oversized rings and a colorful jeweled clutch.

Blake Lively arrives at the Met Gala after-party, dressed head to toe in tartan. CREDIT: Splash News

Lively accessorizes with matching plaid over-the-knee boots. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at the star's flashy beaded boots. CREDIT: Splash News

Lively had plenty to celebrate last night. The actress, who will next appear in the thriller “A Simple Favor” alongside Anna Kendrick, reigned as one of the gala’s best-dressed stars amid fierce competition. Her crimson Versace gown, which featured an ornate beaded bodice that reportedly took more than 600 hours to make, perfectly embodied the event’s theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”

Blake Lively filming "Gossip Girl" in 2007. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

One of the last celebrities to arrive, Blake had all eyes on her as she swept up the museum steps in her dramatic look. Her date for the big night was her good friend and shoe designer Christian Louboutin, who dressed to match in a gold and crimson period look.

Lively makes her grand entrance at the Met Gala, as her date, Christian Louboutin, looks on. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

