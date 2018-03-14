Blake Lively Elevates a Simple LBD With Studded Louboutin Snakeskin Sandals

Blake Lively attends Lorraine Schwartz's The Eye Bangles launch event. Rex Shutterstock

Blake Lively made Lorraine Schwartz’s launch party for The Eye Bangle at Delilah in West Hollywood, Calif., last night a family affair.

The actress posed with her mom Elaine Lively and sister Robyn as well as brother-in-law Bart Johnson wearing an LBD by Brandon Maxwell. The simple curve-hugging number, which retails for $2,195, served as the foundation for her eye-catching accessories.

In addition to chunky sparkling hoop earrings and a wrist full of bangles appropriate for the occasion, the 30-year-old mom-of-two spiced up her look with embellished strappy sandals from Christian Louboutin.

Blake Lively with her mom Elaine, sister Robyn and brother-in-law Bart Johnson. Rex Shutterstock

Priced at just under $1,000, the standout style features a genuine leather and snakeskin upper and polished arcs of graduated-scale dome studs.

It’s no wonder that Blake would reach for Louboutins for the evening out, as she’s a proven fan of the iconic designer’s work and recently hit Michael Kors’ New York Fashion Week show wearing patent leather heart motif Loubs in honor of Valentine’s Day.

Blake Lively’s shoes. Rex Shutterstock

Inside the bash celebrating the famed jeweler’s new addition to her signature Against Evil Eye collection, the “Gossip Girl” alum’s sister Robyn caught Usher dancing with Schwartz to his hit song featuring Lil’ Jon & Ludacris, “Yeah!” on her Instagram story.

Other A-list attendees included Rita Ora, Halsey, Pharrell Williams, Heidi Klum, “Modern Family” co-stars Sarah Hyland and Sofia Vergara and Kim Kardashian.

