Blake Lively Dons the Perfect High-Low-Cut Dress to Show Off Her Studded Sandals

Blake Lively pulled off a Serena van der Woodsen-worthy ensemble last night, looking New York-chic as she and husband Ryan Reynolds attended the New York premiere of “Final Portrait” at the Guggenheim Museum.

For the occasion, Lively sported a checkered Monse dress and Christian Louboutin sandals. The 30-year-old’s dress featured a black and white gingham design with a high-low cut that allowed her the perfect opportunity to highlight some footwear.

Blake Lively steps out in a Monse dress and Louboutin sandals alongside husband Ryan Reynolds. CREDIT: Splash News

On her feet, Lively sported Louboutin’s 4-inch Atonana sandals with a ball-stud trim. The shoes featured a strappy cage, adding an edgy element to the fashion-forward ensemble. Her best accessory was a tie between Reynolds and her engagement ring.

A closer look at Lively's footwear. CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, Reynolds looked dapper in a charcoal-colored suit, which he paired with brown oxford shoes. Other guests included Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt.

Early in her career, Lively made the decision not to use a fashion stylist, choosing instead to put together her own looks. The former “Gossip Girl” star told WWD her reluctance to use a stylist stems mostly from her “control issues.”

“I just like it. I love design, and I love fashion, and it’s a way to be creative. In my job, I get to be creative, but it’s over a period of time, and so many other people are involved, whereas this is a beginning, middle and end, and I get to be creative, and there’s an end date in the near future,” Lively told WWD of her decision to do her own styling. “It’s the same reason why I like doing my friends’ hair and makeup or cooking — you get to be creative and finish it. Whereas with my job, you do it, and then two years later, it’s finished. It probably goes back to the control issues; it’s like, ‘Ok I did it, I completed it, it’s done.’”

