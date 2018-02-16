Blake Lively Goes Pantless With Rock Star Boots — and Gets Called Out by Her Daughter

Blake Lively Splash

Blake Lively has been known for her trendsetting style since she first appeared on “Gossip Girl” over a decade ago.

And the actress made a statement yesterday, forgoing pants as she stepped out in New York.

Lively looked cozy in a gray Haider Ackermann sweater, draping a blue Burberry coat over her shoulders. She completed her look with Valentino boots.

Blake Lively goes pantless in New York. Splash News

Although the 30-year-old often opts for sky-high heels, she went for a more comfortable option yesterday, choosing flats. Lively’s lace-up thigh-highs added a rocker vibe to her outfit — and workboots are right on-trend.

While she received lots of positive feedback for the look, there’s at least one person who wasn’t a fan: her daughter. In an Instagram post of the look, Lively wrote that her 3-year-old daughter, James, was confused why her mother was leaving their apartment without wearing pants.

“True story: As the elevator closed my daughter yelled after me, ‘Oh no mama, you forgot your pants!'” Lively captioned her picture.

In addition to James, Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, have a 1-year-old daughter, Ines.

Earlier this week, Lively revealed that she was finally back into pre-pregnancy shape after giving birth to Inez in September 2016.

“Turns out you can’t lose the 61 lbs you gained during pregnancy by just scrolling through instagram and wondering why you don’t look like all the bikini models. Thanks @donsaladino for kickin my A double S into shape. 10 months to gain, 14 months to lose. Feeling very proud 💪😁💪,” Lively wrote of her weight loss.

