Blake Lively Sports Four Pairs of Louboutins in Under 24 Hours

It’s now an understatement to say Blake Lively loves her Louboutins.

Late last week, the actress made an appearance at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas for CinemaCon 2018 wearing the designer’s graphic-print pumps — and as she moved forward with the press tour to promote her new film, “A Simple Favor,” Lively continued her red-sole streak with four pairs in a single day to go with her multiple outfit changes.

Over the weekend, Mrs. Ryan Reynolds started with a look fit for a princess — a plunging tulle dress by Zimmermann paired with a dainty pair of pink embellished Christian Louboutin pumps.

She then swapped the ethereal ensemble for a spring-appropriate floral Michael Kors dress and glittered Louboutins with the pointiest of toes. “I only do movies to excuse absurd amounts of outfit changes per day,” Lively joked.

Following her glamour shots, Lively took a more casual approach to yet another pair of the red soles — this time, they were stone-encrusted loafers accentuated with a short gold platform heel, standing out as the hero piece in an outfit that featured a gray Ralph Lauren suit and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

After finishing up with her hotel room minishoot, Lively shared an Instagram post that showed her playing the hangman word game. Another shoe spotting: dazzling Christian Louboutin pumps that complemented a pink tulle skirt.

Although four different looks in a day are no joke, Lively previously tackled a whopping seven outfits in under 24 hours during her press tour for the movie “All I See Is You.”

