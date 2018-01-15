Blake Lively Matched Her New Red Hair to These Super-Strappy Louboutins

Blake Lively filming in New York. Splash News

It may be too early to call, but it appears Blake Lively already won 2018 with her head-turning hair transformation. Hey, new year, new ‘do…right?

The actress actually was spotted on set of her upcoming film “The Rhythm Section” in New York wearing a voluminous red wig, which she paired with the perfect outfit. She donned an all-black outfit featuring a heavy trench coat, quilted duffle bag, sheer stockings and the strappiest Christian Louboutin pointed pumps.

While a matchy-matchy look doesn’t always work, Lively pulls it off in a subtle and elegant way Lively. She effortlessly coordinated her shiny locks and lip color to her famous red bottoms from the French fashion house — it’s a style trick we recommend all red heads should try out.

Lively’s beauty makeover continued when she was seen taking off her red hair. Underneath the wig, she was hiding a mind-blowing brunette bob that’s the complete opposite of the blonde mermaid hair she’s typically associated with.

A few months ago, she also revealed an unrecognizable messy hairstyle while filming in Dublin, so perhaps it’s all part of the storyline for her on-screen role. Sadly we’ll have to wait about a year to find out, as “The Rhythm Section” is scheduled to be released in 2019.

