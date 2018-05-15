Blake Lively Sticks to ‘Deadpool 2’ Theme in Red and Black Ensemble at Film Premiere

Leave it to Blake Lively to nail a red carpet appearance with a true-to-theme ensemble.

Supporting husband Ryan Reynolds’ latest film endeavor, Blake Lively stepped out at the “Deadpool 2” premiere in New York wearing head-to-toe red and black — the movie’s theme colors per its lead character’s superhero suit.

For the occasion, the actress donned a stunning black sequined strapless dress from Brandon Maxwell’s new pre-spring collection, which she accessorized with a glamorous red bow knotted at the waist.

Taking her look a step further, Lively matched Reynolds in Christian Louboutin shoes — hers a soaring black leather sandal with PVC details and his a classic brown leather lace-up dress brogue.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the 'Deadpool 2' premiere in New York City. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Despite the outfit already taking center stage, the style star proved more is more with shoulder-grazing black Ofira Jewels earrings and a crystal-embellished, mixtape-inspired Judith Lieber Couture clutch that read “Party Mix” on one side and “Chill Beats” on the other.

Blake Lively in a Brandon Maxwell dress and Christian Louboutin heels. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The red carpet moment came a week after Lively made headlines at the 2018 Met Gala for arriving in an extravagant Versace gown and regal footwear designed by Christian Louboutin himself. She also recently promoted her new film, “A Simple Favor,” in four pairs of the red-sole shoes — all in a single day.

