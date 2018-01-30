Shiny Gold Sandals Were Trending at the ‘Black Panther’ Red Carpet Premiere

View Slideshow Lupita Nyong'o at the 'Black Panther' Los Angeles premiere. Rex Shutterstock

On the heels of the 2018 Grammys arrives another stellar red carpet moment — this time from the cast of “Black Panther.” At the movie’s Los Angeles premiere Monday night, some of the buzziest names in the industry delivered a parade of looks so spectacular, it could have rivaled that of an awards show. But one particularly shiny accessory caught our eye: gold sandals, ranging from satin peep-toes to stacked platforms, that glittered and refracted light with their every step.

Oscar award-winning actress and fashion darling Lupita Nyong’o was one such example. She looked positively regal in a sweeping ultraviolet (another red carpet appearance of Pantone’s Color of the Year) Atelier Versace custom design that came decorated with an ornate gold floral harness, which she carried on over to her gold Beladora jewelry and metallic Giuseppe Zanotti platforms.

Lupita Nyong’o at the ‘Black Panther’ premiere.

Teen queen Yara Shahidi showed her support and joined the star-studded cast in a white surplice Etro maxi dress, featuring tassels and intricate multicolored stitching, complete with gold Christian Louboutin sandals.

Yara Shahidi at the ‘Black Panther’ premiere. Rex Shutterstock

Angela Bassett lit up the red carpet in a stunning yellow fringed Naeem Khan one-piece, and she with gold pairings to complement the sunny hue: a stack of bracelets on each arm, statement earrings and satin gold platform peep-toes.

Angela Bassett at the ‘Black Panther’ premiere. Rex Shutterstock

“Insecure” star Issa Rae took the opportunity for a fun fashion moment, aptly selecting her dress from fun fashion designer Rosie Assoulin. She wore a white cotton broadcloth dress with a pleated rainbow lamé insert and she finished her look— not unlike everyone else — with gilded accessories, including a metallic clutch and platform sandals.

Issa Rae at the ‘Black Panther’ premiere. Rex Shutterstock

Other non-gold-shoe-wearing stars that deserve a shout-out include Donald Glover’s incredibly vivid orange Dolce & Gabbana suit, Chadwick Boseman’s jacquard Emporio Armani jacket, Daniel Kaluuya’s traditional Ugandan kanzu and Janelle Monae’s ballgown. Click through to see all the stars from the “Black Panther” premiere.