Twitter Roasts These Worst-Dressed Celebs on the Red Carpet at Billboard Music Awards

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards attracted a parade of stylish stars who are used to hitting high notes behind the mic, but on the red carpet, some observers thought their fashion fell flat.

Christina Augilera made a dramatic arrival in a pinstripe dress with a long train, but a fan was left underwhelmed by the grand entrance, tweeting, “I’m sad with Xtina choice is dress.”

I’m sad with Xtina choice is dress 😐 #BBMAS — Bree Spears💖🍎 (@britbrit1fan) May 20, 2018

Risking taking can yield some unexpected responses, and Pharrell Williams is usually applauded for his fashion choices, however some Twitter users thought it was a curious style choice. The hitmaker had on a floral-print T-shirt with red boxing-inspired short shorts and Timberland-style boots. “What’s going on with the outfit???” @shade_411 commented, adding laughing emojis. Another user compared him to a child who outgrew his clothes. “Why does Pharrell look approximately 12 years old in that outfit,” added @poehotdamneron.

Why does Pharrell look approximately 12 years old in that outfit #BillboardMusicAwards2018 — Heather 💀| Saw IW (@poehotdamneron) May 21, 2018

Bruno Mars usually impresses with his flashy wardrobe, but a scaled back early ’90s-inspired look got no love from @_ShariDarnell, who had no apologies for venting her opinion: “I don’t like this outfit Bruno has on. Dont @ me behind this bs neither.” Mars had on a chunky gold necklace with a button-down drawstring top with dark trousers and Virgil Abloh’s collaborative Nike sneaker.

I don’t like this outfit Bruno has on. Dont @ me behind this bs neither. I’m logged into my Twitter on MY PHONE! #BillboardMusicAwards2018 pic.twitter.com/UUHnb6cVlF — RiRi (@_ShariDarnell) May 21, 2018

Taylor Swift looked stunning in a leggy Versace number with Casadei heels. Even so, expectations were much higher for @tgapw, who tweeted: “Taylor Swift has all the money in the world but decided, well, what about that dress?”

Taylor Swift has all the money in the world but decided, well, what about that dress? #BillboardMusicAwards2018 — bruce edwin anderson (@tgapw) May 21, 2018

Demi Lovato felt the call of the wild in a cheetah-print flowy dress that disappointed a fan. “My darling love u, but please stop, your dress is terrible,” said @CristiaannBS.

My darling love u, but please stop, your dress is terrible #WildDemi #BillboardMusicAwards2018 pic.twitter.com/rvoSDvQp1s — Cristián A. Bravo S (@CristiaannBS) May 21, 2018

See the best-dressed celebrity arrivals on the 2018 Billboard Awards red carpet.

