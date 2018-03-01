Beyoncé Styles Flirty $3K Dress With Off-White Pumps at ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ Premiere with Blue Ivy

View Slideshow Beyoncé shows off her look for the "A Wrinkle in Time" premiere. Beyoncé

Most moms hit the movies in mom jeans or possibly some form of athleisure, but not Beyoncé.

Attending the premiere of “A Wrinkle in Time” with Jay-Z and Blue Ivy on Monday, the Grammy-winning artist showed off an eye-catching spring-inspired look complete with sky-high pumps.

Taking to social media, in true Bey form, the “Lemonade” superstar posted three sets of photos to Instagram last night in which she’s modeling a plunging $2,950 Zimmerman fit-and-flare floral minidress featuring a key-hole hem.

For shoes, the 36-year-old mom-of-three reached for a pair of seemingly simple pointed heels from Off-White’s resort spring ’18 women’s “wilderness” collection.

However, like most Virgil Abloh creations, the style was anything but simple, boasting a sand canvas upper with “For Walkin” printed in white at the toe’s edge.

The summery shoes, complete with a white sole and coordinating stiletto, perfectly complemented Beyoncé’s frilly embellished frock while statement shades, an Onna Ehrlich crystal box clutch, As29 diamond drop earrings and several rings pulled her ensemble together.

Also sharing a snap of Jay from the screening, the “4:44” rapper can be seen sporting a printed black parka with black jeans and matching black and white Puma sneakers.

Meanwhile, the ultrafamous couple’s 6-year-old daughter paired an embellished leather jacket over a pale pink tulle dress with studded black leather ankle boots for the evening.

To check out celebs like Oprah and Reese Witherspoon on the red carpet at the “A Wrinkle in Time” premiere, scroll through the gallery.

