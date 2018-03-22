Beyoncé Rocks Tom Ford’s Disco-Inspired Spike Heels With a Romantic Dress

In her latest show-stopping look, Beyoncé’s shoes are completely in tune with one of hubby Jay-Z’s most popular “Magna Carta Holy Grail” tracks: “Tom Ford.” The “Formation” singer joined in on the growing clear shoe trend with a pair of PVC pumps from the label.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Mar 22, 2018 at 12:56pm PDT

Along with the transparent design, the sling-back heels feature laminated leather and the brand’s signature lacquered tone-on-tone metal spike heels. Swarovski crystals adorn the peep-toe shoe, which was inspired by the disco according to the Tom Ford website.

Tom Ford CREDIT: Courtesy

Paired with the shoes were a Temperley London midi-dress featuring ruffles and an all-over bird print — the look is aptly titled “Black Bird” in a post released on Beyoncé’s official website today along with several more images. For a touch of glam, the 36-year-old added sparkle by way of Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. A Diamond-encrusted necklace, earrings and cuff bracelets were her accessories of choice, while a patent leather Delvaux bag finished the look.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Mar 22, 2018 at 12:55pm PDT

The mother-of-three is no stranger to wearing shoe trends, having frequented the ever-popular socks and sandals look twice in one week this past December.

She recently caused a splash worldwide after announcing her second joint tour with Jay-Z, “On the Run II,” which begins in Cardiff, U.K., on June 6. The megastar is also set to perform at the upcoming Coachella Music Festival next month, after canceling last year’s scheduled appearance due to her pregnancy with twins at the time.