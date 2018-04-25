Destiny’s Child Reunites Again at Peter Dundas’ Flagship Store Opening

Following their Coachella reunion, Beyoncé and former Destiny’s Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams stepped out for Peter Dundas’​ flagship store opening in Los Angles last night.

The on-point trio were caught posing for photos with the designer and Dundas co-founder Evangelo Bousis at the cocktail party held on Melrose Avenue, where former Victoria’s Secret Angels Heidi Klum and Alessandra Ambrosio also showed face.

For the occasion, Queen Bey and Williams coordinated in all-black Dundas ensembles while Rowland went for a shimmery silver jumpsuit with an oversized white blazer and pink satin crystal-strap Calvin Klein Camelle sandals.

Beyoncé showed off a leggy look featuring a curve-hugging black minidress with fringe-embellished sleeves and a high neckline.

The “Formation” songstress pulled things together with asymmetrical black sandals boasting crystal stud detailing. She accessorized with a blinged-out clutch bag, drop earrings and a set of sparkling rings.

Meanwhile, Williams completed her outfit with a pair of eye-catching ultra-strappy glittery sandals.

Beyoncé heading to Peter Dundas' store opening in L.A. last night. CREDIT: Splash

This comes just days after the famous trio took the stage together for the second weekend in a row at Coachella in Indio, Calif.

Kelly Rowland CREDIT: Splash

