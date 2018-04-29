Check Out the New FN!

Beyoncé & Jay-Z Cheer on the Golden State Warriors Dressed in Coordinating Black and White Looks

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
beyonce, jay-z
Beyoncé and Jay-Z at a basketball game last spring.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Jay-Z and Beyoncé work hard and you can bet they play hard, too. Following two weekends in a row of performing at Coachella, the pair kicked back courtside for a kids-free date night.

Hitting the Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans NBA playoffs game Saturday, the dynamic duo looked sleek in coordinating black and white ensembles.

Queen Bey looked like an angel in head-to-toe white for the occasion, pulling things together with a miniature $11,500 Stalvey Top Handle 2.0 white alligator bag and super strappy Saint Laurent Amber sandals.

Beyoncé & JAY-Z at the #Warriors game tonight. 👑🐝

A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on

An oversize white coat and round frames completed the “Formation” singer’s look while Jay complemented his lady in an all-black outfit.

The 48-year-old rapper wore crisp white leather Puma low-top sneakers and a Fear of God x 4:44 x New Era cap in addition to a black bomber and matching trousers.

👑

A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on

Jay-Z and Beyoncé, who share three children together, are slated to embark on their second joint tour, “On the Run II,” beginning in Cardiff, U.K., on June 6.

#Beyonce & JAY-Z sat court side at the #Warriors vs #Pelicans game (April. 28)

A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on

For more of the couple’s fashion moments through the years, check out the gallery.

Want more?

Beyoncé & Jay-Z Celebrate 10th Anniversary: See Their Most Stylish Moments Together

Destiny’s Child Reunites Again at Peter Dundas’ Flagship Store Opening

Beyoncé is Shooting a Music Video with Jay-Z in Jamaica Wearing Pink Fringe Boots & Fishnets

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad