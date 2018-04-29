Beyoncé & Jay-Z Cheer on the Golden State Warriors Dressed in Coordinating Black and White Looks

Beyoncé and Jay-Z at a basketball game last spring.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé work hard and you can bet they play hard, too. Following two weekends in a row of performing at Coachella, the pair kicked back courtside for a kids-free date night.

Hitting the Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans NBA playoffs game Saturday, the dynamic duo looked sleek in coordinating black and white ensembles.

Queen Bey looked like an angel in head-to-toe white for the occasion, pulling things together with a miniature $11,500 Stalvey Top Handle 2.0 white alligator bag and super strappy Saint Laurent Amber sandals.

An oversize white coat and round frames completed the “Formation” singer’s look while Jay complemented his lady in an all-black outfit.

The 48-year-old rapper wore crisp white leather Puma low-top sneakers and a Fear of God x 4:44 x New Era cap in addition to a black bomber and matching trousers.

👑 A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on Apr 29, 2018 at 7:29am PDT

Jay-Z and Beyoncé, who share three children together, are slated to embark on their second joint tour, “On the Run II,” beginning in Cardiff, U.K., on June 6.

For more of the couple’s fashion moments through the years, check out the gallery.

Want more?

Beyoncé & Jay-Z Celebrate 10th Anniversary: See Their Most Stylish Moments Together

Destiny’s Child Reunites Again at Peter Dundas’ Flagship Store Opening

Beyoncé is Shooting a Music Video with Jay-Z in Jamaica Wearing Pink Fringe Boots & Fishnets