Beyoncé is Shooting a Music Video with Jay-Z in Jamaica Wearing Pink Fringe Boots & Fishnets

Jay-Z and Beyoncé at Made in American Festival on Sept. 3.

Just when you thought Beyoncé and Jay-Z couldn’t get any cooler, the paparazzi caught the ultra-famous couple riding through Kingston, Jamaica, on a motorcycle today.

Reportedly filming video content to be used for their upcoming hotly-anticipated On the Run II tour, Bey and Jay cruised down the streets of a town made famous by Bob Marley, called Trenchtown.

The “4:44” rapper took the wheel, and the mom-of-three, riding on the back seat, showed off a statement-making look that included pink fringe-embellished ankle booties paired with white fishnet stockings.

On top, the 36-year-old “Lemonade” singer sported a blue multicolored jacket over a colorful cut-out top. Further accessorizing, she added a bevy of bracelets, big earrings and tiny sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Jay dressed in a black tracksuit featuring white trim and a green collar, and his go-to favorite classic white $70 Puma Basket sneakers for the video shoot.

This comes on the heels of the powerful duo attending the 2018 Wearable Art Gala this Saturday, where Beyoncé and their eldest daughter Blue Ivy matched in head-turning gold ensembles.

The Grammy-award winning artist took to Instagram yesterday to share some photos from the event and revealed on her site that she wore a custom commissioned Falguni & Shane Peacock gown while Blue donned a custom dress by Annakiki with Ruby and Bloom shoes and a custom golden Divamp Couture wig.

