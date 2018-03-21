Check Out the New FN!

Beyoncé is Shooting a Music Video with Jay-Z in Jamaica Wearing Pink Fringe Boots & Fishnets

By
Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
jay-z, beyonce, beyonce and jay-z, made in america
Jay-Z and Beyoncé at Made in American Festival on Sept. 3.
CREDIT: Instagram

Just when you thought Beyoncé and Jay-Z couldn’t get any cooler, the paparazzi caught the ultra-famous couple riding through Kingston, Jamaica, on a motorcycle today.

Reportedly filming video content to be used for their upcoming hotly-anticipated On the Run II tour, Bey and Jay cruised down the streets of a town made famous by Bob Marley, called Trenchtown.

The “4:44” rapper took the wheel, and the mom-of-three, riding on the back seat, showed off a statement-making look that included pink fringe-embellished ankle booties paired with white fishnet stockings.

On top, the 36-year-old “Lemonade” singer sported a blue multicolored jacket over a colorful cut-out top. Further accessorizing, she added a bevy of bracelets, big earrings and tiny sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Jay dressed in a black tracksuit featuring white trim and a green collar, and his go-to favorite classic white $70 Puma Basket sneakers for the video shoot.

#Beyoncé & #JAYZ shooting a new video in #Jamaica today. #beairteachi

A post shared by Beairteachi (@beairteachi) on

This comes on the heels of the powerful duo attending the 2018 Wearable Art Gala this Saturday, where Beyoncé and their eldest daughter Blue Ivy matched in head-turning gold ensembles.

The Grammy-award winning artist took to Instagram yesterday to share some photos from the event and revealed on her site that she wore a custom commissioned Falguni & Shane Peacock gown while Blue donned a custom dress by Annakiki with Ruby and Bloom shoes and a custom golden Divamp Couture wig.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Want more?

Beyonce Wears YSL Pumps in Jay-Z’s ’90s-Inspired ‘Family Feud’ Music Video

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad