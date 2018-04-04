Beyoncé & Jay-Z Celebrate 10th Anniversary: See Their Most Stylish Moments Together

They’ve had their share of public ups and downs, but Beyoncé and Jay-Z appear to be back in a honeymoon stage since the release of their albums and the birth of their twins last summer.

The lovebirds are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary today.

FN decided to take a deep dive back into the ultrafamous duo’s style evolution as a way of paying homage to their union. Scroll through to see how Bey and Jay have always complemented each other, from their ensembles to their shoes.

Pictured below in 2003, five years before their 2008 nuptials, the pair sat front-row at Rosa Cha’s spring ’04 show at New York Fashion Week looking happy in coordinating denim looks. While the former Destiny’s Child hitmaker wore classy multicolored cut-out pointy-toed pumps, the rapper went for classic Air Force 1s in a bold orange and green colorway.

Jay and Beyoncé sitting front row at NYFW in 2003. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Carter topped things off with a backward hat, and Knowles added statement drop earrings to complete her outfit.

Showing off their love of accessorizing, several years later sitting courtside in Miami, the “Formation” songstress rocked a cowboy hat with cropped embroidered orange pants and strappy gold sandals. Meanwhile, the Brooklyn native styled sunglasses and a fancy watch with a pale yellow polo, dark-wash jeans and pastel Nike Air Force 1 Easter ’06 sneakers.

Beyoncé and Carter sitting courtside in 2006. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

One year after tying the knot, the pair stepped out in London sporting shoes reminiscent of their individual style, with Jay in Adidas Superstars and Beyoncé donning sky-high sparkly silver platform peep-toe pumps.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé in London in 2009. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Check out the gallery for more photos of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s style.

