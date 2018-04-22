Beyoncé Steals the Show at Coachella Weekend 2 in Custom Balmain

Beyoncé wooed crowds once again at the second weekend of Coachella — and with a new set of costumes.

The “Love On Top” singer took to the stage in Indio, Calif. last night in a new wardrobe, replacing her golden embellished hoodie reading “BΔK” (Beta Delta Kappa with a hot-pink version. Beyoncé paired the hoodie with teensy cutoff shorts and the same holographic fringed Christian Louboutin boots that she sported for her Weekend 1 set.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 22, 2018 at 12:20am PDT

The singer’s sister, Solange, also took to the stage in holographic boots, pairing the style with a fringed bodysuit while Beyoncé shined in a plunging silver bodysuit and booties.

Beyoncé wore the same bodysuit while she performed alongside former Destiny’s Child groupmates Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland, who took to the stage in custom Balmain as well. Williams wore a glimmering crop top with matching pants, while Rowland stepped out in a long-sleeved minidress.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 22, 2018 at 12:59am PDT

For another portion of the set, Beyoncé stunned in a silver and beige striped bodysuit and dramatic cape, which she teamed with shiny silver ankle boots. The star completed her look with a gold and silver headpiece.

The back of Beyoncé’s cape read BΔK and featured shiny embellishment with an Egyptian-inspired drawing of a woman.

Another of Beyoncé’s costumes featured a leathery bodysuit with embellishment on the shoulders, which she paired with matching thigh-high boots.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 22, 2018 at 12:58am PDT

In yet another look, the singer sported a glittery fuchsia sweatshirt, which she teamed with shiny black thigh-high boots on a low heel.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 22, 2018 at 12:59am PDT

Oliver Rousteing, the Balmain creative director and the brain behind the stylish performance attire, said that the brand aimed to match — and perhaps even improve upon — Beyoncé’s Weekend 1 constumes.

“Beyoncé made it clear to me that her second weekend needed to be just as rich, just as powerful and just as impressive — if not more so. So, we all pushed ourselves. We all went the extra distance,” Rousteing said. “That is why my team and I created an entirely new set of Balmain designs for the many changes and for each of the amazing men and women working with Beyoncé on that stage — with the goal of helping to produce yet one more incredible, mind-blowing experience!”

