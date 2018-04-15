Beyonce Kills It At Coachella In Custom Balmain Boots

Fans of Coachella took to social media to rename the event Beychella after superstar Beyoncé turned in a sizzling and fashion-worthy performance as this year’s festival headliner.

Taking the stage in Indio, Calif., Saturday night, Beyoncé showed off four custom looks, courtesy of Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing. Beyoncé wore sultry black patent leather thigh-highs for two performances while a pair of PVC ankle booties completed another ensemble, but one red-bottomed Christian Louboutin style stole the show.

A bright yellow embellished hoodie with “BAE” written on the front and daisy dukes gave way to custom white patent leather knee-high boots. The boots featured holographic fringe detailing that shimmered with every move.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 14, 2018 at 11:20pm PDT

The Grammy Award winner’s head stylist, Marni Senofonte, reportedly tapped Rousteing — who worked with the singer on her 2016 tour costumes — to dress her for this year’s Coachella after she attended the designer’s fall ’18 runway show.

Other statement-making looks from the designer, who is also known for collaborating with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, included an intricately embellished Egyptian-inspired cape and a mesh minidress boasting a 2018 Beyoncé crest.

Related News These Models All Wore White Tops & Matching Shoes to Coachella Ariel Winter Matches a Bralet to Combat Boots at Coachella

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 15, 2018 at 12:17am PDT

Meanwhile, the mom-of-three wore a coordinating sparkly black and gold ensemble for her performance alongside former Destiny’s Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

This comes a year after Beyoncé had to postpone her 2017 headlining Coachella slot due to her pregnancy with twins. Jay-Z and sister Solange also made cameos during her set.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 14, 2018 at 11:17pm PDT

Want more?

Beyoncé Rocks Tom Ford’s Disco-Inspired Spike Heels With a Romantic Dress