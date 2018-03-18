Beyoncé & Blue Ivy Just Matched Again, This Time in Golden Gowns at the Wearable Art Gala

Beyoncé sitting courtside with Blue Ivy and mom Tina Knowles-Lawson. Rex Shutterstock

Bey and Blue are at it again.

Stepping out for the 2nd Annual Wearable Art Gala at Alexandria Ballrooms in Los Angeles last night, the mother-daughter duo showed off matching golden dresses inspired by Marvel’s “Black Panther.”

With the theme of the evening being “From WACO to Wakanda,” Beyoncé turned heads in an intricately-designed creation boasting an insane train carried by several people while her mini-me stole the show in a frilly gold number complete with shimmery gold head piece.

Inside the gala, which was hosted by her mom Tina Knowles Lawson and step-dad Richard Lawson, the 36-year-old mom-of-three was honored for her humanitarian work and was even presented with a special video message recorded by former FLOTUS, Michelle Obama.

Moreover, after modeling her first design, the “Formation” singer underwent a costume change, slipping into a much shorter dress featuring big sleeves and embroidering to take the stage to receive her award.

Beyoncé tried not to cry as she accepted the award presented by a fan’s mother, “I feel really full, and just, so blessed and so very fortunate… It’s a privilege and a responsibility.”

And proving that it’s truly all in the details, the Grammy-award winning artist accessorized with two different pairs of enormous shiny gold earrings, switching it up throughout the night, and a gold headband, which she kept in place despite her outfit change.

The iconic songstress, who announced earlier this week that she’ll be going on tour with husband Jay-Z for the second time, also attended last year’s gala while pregnant with twins Rumi and Sir wearing a stunning red number by Michael Costello teamed with matching platform sandals.

