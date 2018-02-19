Beyoncé Embraces the Clear Shoe Trend With Blue Ivy at the NBA All-Star Game

Beyoncé sitting courtside with Blue Ivy and mom Tina Knowles-Lawson. Rex Shutterstock

In one selfie, Beyoncé and Blue Ivy stole the show at the NBA All-Star Game.

Sitting courtside in L.A. on Sunday, the mother-daughter duo proved to be quite the distraction for those trying to watch Team LeBron James vs. Team Stephen Curry. Making a style statement, the mom of three paired a bright yellow asymmetrical Jacquemus ruffle skirt with a brown cropped hoodie and Gianvito Rossi Helmut Plexi booties.

The PVC and leather lace-up style was a bold addition, but it wasn’t the only statement-making accessory the award-winning artist chose for the occasion — Bey completed her look with a red and nude Celine Frame clutch and futuristic metallic micro frames.

Meanwhile, the “Formation” singer’s mini-me wore round sunglasses with distressed jeans and a black leather jacket over a black top. Additionally, the 6-year-old, who also sat front and center at the Grammys last month, carried a royal blue patent leather monogrammed Louis Vuitton bag that retails for $1,820 and finished her look with black ankle boots.

The pair were also joined by Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, who sat next to her husband, Richard Lawson. Other stars who attended the game included DJ Khaled, Chance the Rapper, Snoop Dogg, Jamie Foxx, Kevin Hart and more.

