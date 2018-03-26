Beyoncé Goes Bargain Shopping at Target in Frilly Heels With Blue Ivy

She might be worth millions of dollars, but Queen Bey still goes on the occasional Target bargain run, just like all of us.

Accompanied by her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, as well as two hefty security guards, Beyoncé was reportedly spotted checking out the art and school supplies section with her mini-me while pushing a cart full of toys.

But in true Sasha Fierce fashion, the 36-year-old mom of three opted for a look not just anyone wears on a casual shopping trip.

Instead, the “Lemonade” songstress styled a statement-making satin ruffled asymmetrical polka dot shirt by Self-Portrait with distressed boyfriend jeans and Bordeaux heels featuring a frilly back and an embellished front.

Meanwhile, Blue Ivy kept things more low key in a coordinating gray hoodie and sweat shorts teamed with pink and orange New Balance velcro sneakers.

This isn’t the first time the mother-daughter duo has taken a trip to the ultrapopular affordable retailer. Last December, the superstar did some holiday shopping with her 6-year-old along with mom Tina Knowles Lawson and one of her newborn twins.

This comes on the heels of Beyoncé and Blue making major waves at the 2018 Wearable Art Gala, where the pair matched in custom gold dresses inspired by Marvel’s “Black Panther.”

