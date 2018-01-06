Tracee Ellis Ross Loves to Wear This Designer’s Shoes on the Red Carpet

View Slideshow Tracee Ellis Ross at the 2017 American Music Awards. Rex Shutterstock

She’s the celebrity that everybody loves to love — with some fierce style to match. Tracee Ellis Ross’ playful aesthetic is always a show-stopper. Whether she’s in a custom Stella McCartney sequined gown or plunging skin-tight Balmain bodysuit, she confidently steps out on the red carpet each time.

Tracee Ellis Ross at W Magazine’s pre-Golden Globes party. Rex Shutterstock

The actress is known to switch things up — sometimes at the same event, like her five different looks at the 2017 AMAs. But there’s one shoe silhouette she undeniably favors: the classic pump.

To be specific, the “Black-ish” star loves to sport Christian Louboutin styles. Ross has opted for the designer on numerous occasions over the years.

Back in 2014, the star wore a chic look featuring a sequined pencil skirt and cream blouse at the Neighborhood Awards in Atlanta, Ga. She stuck with nude tones in her footwear by selecting a pair of neutral-colored Louboutins to complete the classy look.

The bubbly celebrity stepped out multiple times during 2017 in Christian Louboutin as well. In January, she made a statement in asequin number at Harper’s Bazaar 150 Most Fashionable Woman Cocktail party in Los Angeles. For this affair, she chose a sleek black pump to pair with her shimmering dress which featured a black bow.

In April, she went with a bold, bright orange look at a “Black-Ish” screening. Her patent Christian Louboutin pumps sealed the deal on monochrome dressing.

Click through the gallery to see more of her best red carpet style throughout the years.

Want more?

Tracee Ellis Ross Wears Slinky Bodysuit With Christian Louboutin Pumps

Tracee Ellis Ross Is Red-Hot in Cut-Out Dress and Jimmy Choos

Tracee Ellis Ross and Sophia Bush Give Brogues a Whirl at Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic