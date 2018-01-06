Looking Back at Reese Witherspoon’s Standout Style at The Golden Globes

View Slideshow Reese Witherspoon at the Golden Globes. Rex Shutterstock

Reese Witherspoon has been shining bright on the Golden Globes red carpet for nearly two decades.

Whether she’s wearing a strapless silhouette or a sequin-embellished frock, the A-list star — who is nominated for Best Actress in a Mini Series for her role in “Big Little Lies” at tomorrow’s awards — always manages to look elegant.

Witherspoon, who helped spearhead the “Time Up” anti-harassment and gender equality movement that was introduced this week, will be in black tomorrow night as part of the huge female-driven initiative. But her past looks have included plenty of color.

Last year, the mom of three stunned in a Classic Hollywood look — a yellow Atelier Versace gown featuring a thigh-high slit paired with Christian Louboutin peep-toe pumps and a gold floral jeweled choker necklace from Tiffany & Co.

Reese Witherspoon at the 2017 Golden Globes. Rex Shutterstock

At the HBO after party, Witherspoon showed off the matching ankle-strap pumps from the red sole designer while walking the arrivals carpet with co-star Nicole Kidman.

Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman. Rex Shutterstock

Ten years prior at the 2007 Golden Globes, the award-winning actress rocked the bold yellow shade again, this time in a strapless knee-length Nina Ricci dress, which she paired with red slingback crystal-embellished pumps from Brian Atwood.

Two days before last year’s awards, Witherspoon posted a photo of the below look, writing, “#FBF to the 2007 #GoldenGlobes in @ninaricci by @olivertheyskens. Good luck to all of this year’s nominees!”

Reese Witherspoon wearing Nina Ricci. Rex Shutterstock

The year before at the 2006 Golden Globes, Reese walked the carpet with then-husband and “Cruel Intentions” co-star, Ryan Phillippe. She dazzled in a white sequined vintage Chanel mididress teamed with strappy silver slingback sandals.

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe. Rex Shutterstock

For more of Reese Witherspoon’s style at the Golden Globes, check out the gallery.

