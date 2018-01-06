Looking Back at Reese Witherspoon’s Standout Style at The Golden Globes

Reese Witherspoon has been shining bright on the Golden Globes red carpet for nearly two decades.
Whether she’s wearing a strapless silhouette or a sequin-embellished frock, the A-list star — who is nominated for Best Actress in a Mini Series for her role in “Big Little Lies” at tomorrow’s awards — always manages to look elegant.
Witherspoon, who helped spearhead the “Time Up” anti-harassment and gender equality movement that was introduced this week, will be in black tomorrow night as part of the huge female-driven initiative. But her past looks have included plenty of color.
Last year, the mom of three stunned in a Classic Hollywood look — a yellow Atelier Versace gown featuring a thigh-high slit paired with Christian Louboutin peep-toe pumps and a gold floral jeweled choker necklace from Tiffany & Co.
At the HBO after party, Witherspoon showed off the matching ankle-strap pumps from the red sole designer while walking the arrivals carpet with co-star Nicole Kidman.
Ten years prior at the 2007 Golden Globes, the award-winning actress rocked the bold yellow shade again, this time in a strapless knee-length Nina Ricci dress, which she paired with red slingback crystal-embellished pumps from Brian Atwood.
Two days before last year’s awards, Witherspoon posted a photo of the below look, writing, “#FBF to the 2007 #GoldenGlobes in @ninaricci by @olivertheyskens. Good luck to all of this year’s nominees!”
The year before at the 2006 Golden Globes, Reese walked the carpet with then-husband and “Cruel Intentions” co-star, Ryan Phillippe. She dazzled in a white sequined vintage Chanel mididress teamed with strappy silver slingback sandals.
For more of Reese Witherspoon’s style at the Golden Globes, check out the gallery.
