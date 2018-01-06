A Look at Emma Stone’s Classic Hollywood Style On the Red Carpet

View Slideshow Emma Stone Rex Shutterstock

After a whirlwind 2017, Emma Stone is returning to awards season in the spotlight yet again. And it’s for two reasons. Stone is one of the hundreds of actresses who launched Time’s Up, an initiative fighting harassment across all industries, and on Sunday at the 2018 Golden Globes, she is set to take a stand in solidarity against gender inequality by wearing all black. She is also nominated in the best actress category for her performance in “Battle of the Sexes.”

Last year, Stone took home the Oscar, Golden Globe and Screen Actor’s Guild award, along with many more, for her role in “La La Land,” which brought her to a slew of red carpets. The actress quickly landed many best-dressed lists for nailing an elevated classic Hollywood look.

Seen in Givenchy at the 2017 Academy Awards and custom Valentino at the Golden Globes, Stone opted for a feminine asesthetic.

Emma Stone wearing custom Valentino at the 2017 Golden Globes. Rex Shutterstock

One of her best looks during her award-winning run came at the 2017 BAFTAs. Stone donned a Chanel couture embroidered dress that also included trousers. The look took more than 1,000 hours to complete and Stone took the look to the next level by adding a quaint pearl anklet as an accessory to pair with her metallic Christian Louboutin pumps.

Emma Stone at the 2017 BAFTAs wearing a Chanel Couture outfit and Christian Louboutin metallic pumps.

