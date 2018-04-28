Best Dressed at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner Through the Years

Nicknamed “Nerd Prom,” the White House Correspondents’ Dinner brings together some of the most well-known names in political journalism — and in the past, it has also feted models, actors and other red carpet fixtures — for one of Washington, D.C.’s biggest event.

This year’s red carpet will begin at 7 p.m. ET without the president (he’ll be at a rally in Macomb County, Mich.) or many of the celebrity guests who used to attend. “Daily Show” correspondent Michelle Wolf will deliver the roast, and White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders will sit at the head table.

In 2016, when the event was a celebrity-filled affair, guests including Adriana Lima, Kerry Washington and Kendall Jenner pulled off stylish looks on the red carpet.

But it was Emma Watson who stole the show that year — and proved that red carpet risks pay off even in a political setting. The “Beauty and the Beast” star stunned in a floral-colored dress paired with black slacks. She completed her edgy look with black pumps.

Emma Watson CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

In 2015, actress Chrissy Teigen also opted for a daring red carpet look that worked. The model wore a beaded Zuhair Murad dress with an edgy thigh-high slit, completing her ensemble with jewel encrusted sandals.

Chrissy Teigen CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

And first lady Melania Trump had a moment of her own on the White House Correspondents’ Dinner red carpet. The former model shined in 2011, wearing a white dress with a flowing skirt. Trump styled her hair straight, sporting bangs for the occasion.

Melania Trump CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

